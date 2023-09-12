ST. LOUIS - Logan University is hosting the 2023 St. Louis Open presented by MVP disc golf tournament on its campus Sept. 15-17.

Approximately 400 players are registered to play at six different courses in the St. Louis area, Logan’s disc golf course being one of them. The experts and professional divisions will play at Logan.

This is a PDGA-sanctioned A-tier tournament.

Logan University is located at 1851 Schoettler Road, Chesterfield MO., 63017.

The two-mile course on Logan’s campus has 18 holes and is par 59 and includes elevation changes and water features. Interviews can be arranged with event organizers and Logan representatives. Play will begin at 9 a.m. every day.

