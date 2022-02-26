ST. LOUIS – The fastest growing Paralympic sport is coming to St. Louis. As the High Performance Management Organization of USA Para Powerlifting, Logan University is proud to host the St. Louis 2022 World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships on its campus in Chesterfield on July 8-11, 2022. This will be the first time an international competition for the sport of Para powerlifting is hosted in the United States.

The competition is open to athletes from all over the world and will include 20 individual medal events and one mixed team event. Pan American athletes (North America, South America and Central America) must participate in the St. Louis 2022 World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

“To be the first to host such an event in the U.S. is an honor for USA Para Powerlifting, Logan University and the greater St. Louis community,” said Kelley Humphries-Mascoll, DC, MS, EMT-P, CSCS, ICCSP, CCSP, executive director of Paralympic operations at Logan University. “People with physical disabilities deserve high quality, organized, competitive athletic opportunities from youth sports to elite Paralympic competition, and we look forward to highlighting this growing sport and celebrating Para athletes.”

Now practiced in nearly 100 countries from all continents, Para powerlifting represents the ultimate test of upper body strength in which athletes compete in the bench press discipline. Competitors must lower the bar to their chest, hold it motionless on the chest and then press it upwards to arms-length with locked elbows. Athletes are given three attempts, and the athlete who lifts the heaviest weight is declared the winner. The sport is open to male and female athletes with one or more of eight eligible physical impairments.

WHAT: St. Louis 2022 World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships

WHEN: July 8-11, 2022

WHERE: The William D. Purser, DC Center at Logan University | 1851 Schoettler Rd. | Chesterfield, MO 63017

DETAILS: Athletes from around the world will compete in 10 weight categories. The event is free and open to the public.

Become a Volunteer

Logan University is seeking volunteers for this historic event. Volunteer opportunities include working directly with athletes on the competition stage, assisting teams during the championships, and helping event officials ensure each athlete has a safe and fair championships. Some volunteer roles are available as early as July 1, 2022. Please fill out the online application to help us understand your volunteer interest.

Become a Sponsor

There are seven levels of sponsorship opportunities available, all of which hold opportunities for name recognition to be viewed globally. To learn more about becoming a sponsor of the St. Louis 2022 World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships, please contact Logan University at 636-230-1749 or AOC2022@Logan.edu.

About USA Para Powerlifting



As a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) since 2018, Logan

University serves as the High Performance Management Organization (HPMO) for the sport of Para

powerlifting in the United States. Logan’s Paralympic Operations Department manages all aspects of the sport, from serving as a site for competitions and coaching summits to being a resource to USA Para Powerlifting (USAPP) athletes and their coaches. Members of USAPP have access to an array of Logan’s health care experts for chiropractic care, nutrition and biometric analysis, and sports rehabilitation, among other services. USAPP and Logan University are committed to creating the highest quality opportunities and programs to ensure the identification and development of the best talent for the sport across the U.S.

About World Para Powerlifting

World Para Powerlifting (WPPO), under the governance of the International Paralympic Committee, acts as the international federation for the sport and is based in Bonn, Germany. For further information about World Para Powerlifting, please contact Rafael Maranhao, world Para sports media senior manager at rafael.maranhao@paralympic.org. Alternatively, please visit www.worldparapowerlifting.org and follow World Para Powerlifting on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Logan University

Logan University is dedicated to creating health leaders of tomorrow by combining its strengths of world-class faculty, tailored curriculum, hands-on experience, and a vibrant campus community. Since 1935, Logan has remained grounded in chiropractic education—with the flagship Doctor of Chiropractic—and also offers doctorate, master’s and bachelor’s degrees online and on-campus. Logan is located on a sprawling 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. To learn more, visit www.logan.edu and follow Logan University on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

