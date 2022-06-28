Logan University Set To Welcome 200 Paralympic Athletes For First International Para Powerlifting Competition In The U.S. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The competition is open to athletes from all over the world and will include 20 individual medal events and one mixed team event. Pan American athletes (North America, South America, and Central America) must participate in this competition to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, but the competition will be welcoming athletes from more than 25 countries. Practiced in nearly 100 countries from all continents, Para powerlifting represents the ultimate test of upper body strength in which athletes compete in the bench press discipline. Competitors must lower the bar to their chest, hold it motionless on the chest and then press it upwards to arm's length with locked elbows. Athletes are given three attempts, and the athlete who lifts the heaviest weight is declared the winner. The sport is open to male and female athletes with one or more of eight eligible physical impairments. Logan University serves as the High-Performance Management Organization for Para powerlifting in the United States. This event, which is open to the public and free of charge, is made possible by our generous sponsors Eleiko, Drury Hotels, Limitless Identity Fashion, 360 Quality Care & Transport Services, FSC, Sumner One, Friendship Village, Artisana Organics, Meenta, SSM Health Foundation, Teambuildr, and Jerry Ackerman Toyota. Article continues after sponsor message If you’re interested in interviewing one of the 10 Team USA Para Powerlifting athletes participating in the competition, please contact Nicole Schulenburg at nicole@commongroundpr.com. For media interested in securing accreditation to attend and cover this event, please fill out this Google Form. About USA Para Powerlifting As a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) since 2018, Logan University serves as the High-Performance Management Organization (HPMO) for the sport of Para powerlifting in the United States. Logan’s Paralympic Operations Department manages all aspects of the sport, from serving as a site for competitions and coaching summits to being a resource to USA Para Powerlifting (USAPP) athletes and their coaches. Members of USAPP have access to an array of Logan’s health care experts for chiropractic care, nutrition, biometric analysis, and sports rehabilitation, among other services. USAPP and Logan University are committed to creating the highest quality opportunities and programs to ensure the identification and development of the best talent for the sport across the U.S. About World Para Powerlifting World Para Powerlifting (WPPO), under the governance of the International Paralympic Committee, acts as the international federation for the sport and is based in Bonn, Germany. For further information about World Para Powerlifting, please contact Rafael Maranhao, world Para sports media senior manager at rafael.maranhao@paralympic.org. Alternatively, please visit www.worldparapowerlifting.org and follow World Para Powerlifting on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. More like this: CHESTERFIELD, MO. - Logan University is proud to host the St. Louis 2022 World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships. This will be the first time an international competition for the sport of Para powerlifting is hosted in the United States. The events will run from July 8 – 11 at the William D.Purser, DC Center at Logan University located at 1851 Schoettler Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending