EDWARDSVILLE – Logan Oertle has become one of the best swimmers for the Montclaire Swim Club during the 2019 Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association summer season and has steadily improved as the summer’s gone along.

Oertle felt that his own performances were good Tuesday against Sunset Hills at Montclaire Swim Club, especially in the opening relay race, where he performed much better than he anticipated.

“My first race, my 100 (freestyle), went pretty well,” Oertle said. “The relay, especially, I think I did way better that I thought I was going to. I still have the 100 (backstroke) and 100 (individual medley) left to swim, though.”

Oertle’s best race is the 100-meter backstroke, in which he specializes in for the Marlins.

“The backstroke is my best race, by far,” Oertle said. “IM, I’m not too excited about, because I’m not very good at that race, but it is what it is,” he said with a smile.



Oertle swam during the high school season for Edwardsville, and comes from a swimming family, with older brother McLain. The two help push each other to become better.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We both are kind of competitive in a lot of things,” Oertle said. “McLain, he has me in everything as of right now. I’m hoping, sooner or later, I can catch up in a couple of things; that’s my goal.”

And on the occasion of the last meet of the regular season, Oertle felt that he has swam very well overall in the summer season.

“My overall performance, I feel like, has been very good over the summer,” Oertle said. “It’s a lot more fun over summer, in my opinion, than winter season, just because it’s outdoors, and I feel like I’ve got a lot of very good events I’m very proud of.”

And going into the SWISA league meet this Sunday morning at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High, Oertle and the Marlins have some lofty goals for the season-ending meet.

“My goal is to shave a lot of time off all my backstroke races,” Oertle said, “including the 200 backstroke and 100 backstroke. That’s my main goals, but I would also like to do pretty good in my 50 (freestyle).”

And with the meet being held indoors for the first time ever on Sunday, Oertle is anticipating faster times overall.

“Oh, yeah, I definitely am,” Oertle said. “An indoor pool, I feel like, is way quicker, because it’s hot outside, and the pool’s colder, so I feel like you’re able to swim faster before your muscles get too hot.”

More like this: