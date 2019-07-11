EDWARDSVILLE – Logan Cromer pitched a magnificent game recently for the Edwardsville High Under-17 summer baseball team on Saturday evening, giving up only two hits and striking out five in throwing a complete game as the Tigers lost to the Rawlings Xtreme 1-0 in the Saint Louis University/SIU-Edwardsville/Lindenwood University All-College Wood Bat Freedom Classic at Tom Pile Field.

The Xtreme scored the game’s only run in the first inning, while the Tigers did have chances later on, but couldn’t score in a well-played game by both sides.

“It was one of those games that could have gone either way,” Cromer said during a postgame interview, “and they got the key hit, and we just didn’t.”

Cromer’s curveball wasn’t particularly sharp as normal on this evening, and he used his fastball to great effect in getting the outs and keeping the Xtreme lineup in check.

“I really couldn’t find my curveball,” Cromer said, “so I stuck with my fastball, outside corner, and just worked. Sometimes, I got my curveball over the plate; it worked there, and just mainly my fastball.”

When the fastball didn’t work, Cromer went with the curveball, where his location was very important.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I used my curveball,” Cromer said. “I tried to put it in the dirt, because I couldn’t find it in the strike zone, so I just let them swing at it.”

Cromer has been working on his pitching this summer season, and also is a middle infielder for the Tigers, and he sees much comparisons between pitching and playing middle infield.

“Infield, throwing across the diamond, it’s really helped my arm,” Cromer said, “and just like playing catch every day. And once I started getting older, I realized how good, like, I’ve been throwing on the mound, and it just went from there, really.”

Cromer feels he’s been pitching well this summer, and is enjoying the experience tremendously.

“I felt like I’ve been having a good time, good outings," Cromer said. “Having rough ones then and there, but I’m having a good time finding the strike zone.”

As far as the remainder of the summer season goes, Cromer is looking to take pitching more seriously, and develop his arsenal of pitches.

“After this year, I hope to, like, take it more serious,” Cromer said, “get in the weight room, trying to get my arm more healthy, and mainly work on my curveball and my change-up.”

More like this: