The TIgers' Rafael Roman was a winner at 145 pounds over Brandon Ramos,taking a 6-4 decision, in the wrestling sectional.WRESTLING

IHSA CLASS 3A TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR REGIONAL

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP 40, EDWARDSVILLE 19: Lockport Township bounced back from five points down to eliminate Edwardsville 40-19 in the IHSA Class 3A Dual Team Wrestling Championship sectional at Mahomet-Seymour in East-Central Illinois Tuesday night.

The loss eliminated the Tigers at 23-4; the Porters moved into this weekend's dual team state tournament at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington undefeated at 26-0 and take on Marmion Academy of Aurora in the quarterfinals Saturday morning; the finals in all three classes are set for Saturday evening.

Edwardsville winners Tuesday included Rafael Roman at 145 over Brandon Ramos, Roman taking a 6-4 decision, Ben Lunn at 106, a 12-0 decision over Mike Kaminski, Luke Odom at 113 with a 1-0 win over Anthony Molton, Noah Surtin at 120 with a 1:52 fall over Jake Lukaszczyk and Ben Schluter at 132, a 4-2 win over Brendan Ramsey.

