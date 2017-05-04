PIASA - Two local residents of Macoupin and Jersey County, only a few miles apart, share a lot in common these days.

Both ladies have won a state title and a beautiful crown. Alicia Woodman has been crowned Ms. Wheelchair Illinois and Mrs. Andrea Moore crowned Mrs. Illinois United States for 2017. They met nine years ago in a classroom. You see, Alicia was one of Mrs. Moore’s students at Southwestern Middle School.

Mrs. Moore states that, “I remember getting my classroom and our school wheelchair accessible for Alicia. We put in an elevator and I had a desk just for her that was easy to get a wheelchair under. Alicia was a great student, worked hard in middle school, and has continued her education at the U of I in Springfield and will graduate in May with a degree in legal studies and communications.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Now, the two meet up again as they share something in common. “I am very proud of Alicia, explained Mrs. Andrea Moore. “She is very deserving of the crown and will continue to accomplish many great things in her life.”

They have been very excited for each other and will continue to support one another for the year they reign as queens and beyond.” Woodman commented, “I remember that Mrs. Moore was on maternity leave for part of the year. She was a wonderful teacher and taught me a lot about English. I really enjoyed her class and I am very excited for her to compete in her pageant. I hope to do some events with her in the future.”

Both local queens will head to nationals this summer to compete against the other states. Alicia will be traveling to Akron, Ohio and Andrea will be competing in Orlando, Florida in July. Good luck to them both at nationals.

For appearances from these queens, please email at: MrsIllinoisUnitedStates2017@yahoo.com and aliciawoodman@mac.com

More like this: