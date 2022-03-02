ELLISVILLE - Mueller Furniture, a 4th generation, family-owned local business, was pleased to donate $25,000 worth of interior furniture to Faith Through Fire’s new Innsbrook Respite House opening on May 1, 2022.

Faith Through Fire is an organization in the St. Louis Metro area that helps support breast cancer survivors and women going through breast cancer treatment. Faith Through Fire is opening the Respite House at the Innsbrook Resort in Innsbrook, MO to help support women who are going through this difficult time in their lives. Beth Wilmes, Founder, and CEO of Faith Through Fire said the purpose of the house is to allow women to come and have a healing weekend in between treatment sessions.

“Cancer is just as much an emotional battle as a physical battle,” said Wilmes. “After experiencing breast cancer myself, it led me to want to do something for women emotionally after I finished my own treatment. Mueller Furniture’s donation is not just a furniture donation, it allows our Respite House to be a source for creating memories for family members that have been impacted by cancer and find a place of healing, away from the rigors of treatment, in a comfortable space that feels like home.”

Since opening its doors over 90 years ago, Mueller Furniture has specialized in providing quality, American-made furniture, and exceptional customer service. Owner Mark Mueller said supporting this organization hits close to home for their family-owned business.

“My Dad is a 3-time cancer survivor and my Grandma and Aunt had breast cancer so it’s close to my heart,” said Mueller. “We feel so fortunate to be able to help the Respite House and these women going through treatment. We are proud to help this support network and aim to serve all members of our communities.”

Mueller Furniture has also made recent donations to local groups including The Child Center, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, The BackStoppers of St. Louis, and youth and amateur sports leagues such as the Lake St. Louis ski team. To learn more about Innsbrook Respite House, go to faiththroughfire.org.

Mueller Furniture offers the largest selection of American-made furniture in the St Louis area and has specialized in providing quality furniture since John Mueller opened its doors over 90 years ago. The family-owned business has locations in Lake St. Louis and Ellisville, Missouri as well as its flagship store in Belleville, Illinois. Their stores feature galleries from Smith Brothers of Berne, IN, Flexsteel, and an Amish-made furniture gallery. They also will have high-quality mattress suppliers Tempur-Pedic and Chattam & Wells. For more information about Mueller Furniture, go to www.muellerfurniture.com or call 636-234-3361.

