BELLEVILLE - Law firm Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has awarded three recent high school graduates with scholarships to help them pursue a career in the legal field. The members of the firm believe that law is a noble and challenging career that provides attorneys the opportunity to serve both our clients and society. Elizabeth Eichenlaub, Maxwell Juhas, and Lauren McCartney have chosen to pursue this noble career by enrolling in programs across the country.

Elizabeth Eichenlaub is a recent graduate from Freeburg Community High School who will be attending University of Chicago this fall. Elizabeth first considered law as a profession during her freshman year of high school. Elizabeth’s involvement in The St. Clair County Teen Court further sparked her passion for law and civil service. Elizabeth plans on using the knowledge she obtains in law school to improve the world around her.

Maxwell Juhas is a recent graduate from Belleville West High School who will be attending Washington University this fall. Maxwell’s aspirations to become a lawyer started when he joined Model UN, Speech and Debate at Belleville West. He is a state and nationally ranked speaker in Extemporaneous Speaking as well as the co-founder of the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Team. Maxwell intends on applying the experience he gained through his high school extra-curriculars into his college career.

Lauren McCartney is a recent graduate from Madison Senior High School where she became the Class of 2020 Valedictorian. Lauren will be attending Georgia State University this fall. During her junior year at Madison Senior High School, Lauren became involved in Southwestern Illinois’ Running Start Program where her passion to pursue a career in law began. Lauren plans on using her voice in politics to help those who need it most.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. is proud to support these three young professionals in their pursuance of higher education and legal degrees. This scholarship program selects three eager students each year to encourage them to go after their dreams of going to law school. “We are extremely impressed by the academic and community accomplishments of these remarkable young people,” said Richter. “We applaud their ambition and determination to become a part of the legal society and wish them the best as they begin their college careers.” MM&R releases applications for our scholarships available to high school seniors in St. Clair, Madison and Washington Counties each spring.

At Mathis, Marifian & Richter Ltd., we provide legal services including business law, taxation, personal injury, estate planning, trust & estate administration, trust & estate litigation, banking law, employee benefits, commercial litigation, bankruptcy & debt resolution, employment law, real estate law, elder law, business succession, workers’ compensation, construction law and mediation. For more information about the scholarship program and everything MM&R has to offer, please contact Debra Bollinger at 618-234-9800.

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois areas. The firm has offices in Belleville, Edwardsville and Nashville, Illinois, as well as St. Louis and Perryville, Missouri. MMR’s shareholders and associates possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, civil and commercial litigation, taxation, estate planning, banking law, and more. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com.

More like this: