GRANITE CITY - Area boys track teams had some good performances on Friday at the Granite City Invitational meet, held at Granite City Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field.

Marion was the runaway winner of the meet with 154.5 points, with Collinsville second at 97 points, Ft. Zumwalt West of St. Charles County, Mo. came in third at 91 points, Jacksonville was fourth at 80.5 points, the Redbirds came in fifth at 72 points, Belleville West was sixth with 64 points, Belleville East came in seventh with 55 points, the Panthers were close behind in eighth with 53 points, the host Warriors came in ninth with 44 points, Highland was 10th with 26 points and Maryville Christian was 11th with two points.

CamRon Mitchell of the Crimsons was the winner of the 100 meters with a time of 11.92 seconds, with Gardell Ballinger III of the Redbirds third at 12.05 seconds, the Warriors' Ron Ivy was sixth at 12.32 seconds and Jersey's Casey Borkowski was eighth at 12.34 seconds. In the 200 meters, the winner was Ramontay Abram of the Maroons, who came in at 23.54 seconds, with Ballinger placing third at 24.39 seconds, Ivy came in fourth at 24.87 seconds, the Panthers' Aiden Talley was sixth at 24.99 seconds and teammate Brendan Schultz was eighth at 25.73 seconds. In the 400 meters, West's Jacob Bates was the winner with a time of 50.57 seconds, with Alex Hubbell of Jersey coming in third at 53.26 seconds.

The 800 meters was won by Jaxson Copelin of Ft. Zumwalt West with a time of 1:59.26, with Johnathan Krafka of Alton coming in fourth at 2:03.54, while in the 1,600 meters, Collinsville's Trey Peterson won with a time of 4:37.64, with the Bulldogs' Cameron Pace coming in fifth at 4:58.42. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Marion's Dylon Nalley at 9:45.98.

In the hurdles races, the 110 meters was won by the Wildcats' River Doss at 16.74 seconds, with Simon McClain of the Redbirds second at 16.79 seconds, Granite's Amari Rodgers-Parott was fifth at 18.18 seconds and Alton's Anthony Butler was sixth at 18.40 seconds. The 300 meters was won by McClain at 41.81 seconds, with Rodgers-Parott placing fifth at 46.15 seconds and Alton's Charles McAfoos was seventh at 47.67 seconds.

In the relay races, Jacksonville won the 4x100 meters with a time of 43.83 seconds, with Alton third at 45.52 seconds, Jersey fourth at 46.01 seconds and Granite came in fifth with a time of 46.53 seconds. In the 4x200 meter race, the winner again was the Crimsons, coming in at 1:32.63, while Jersey came in third at 1:35.47, Alton came in fourth at 1:37.47 and Granite was sixth at 1:38.63. Ft. Zumwalt West took the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:31.23, with the Redbirds coming in fourth at 3:37.84, the Panthers were fifth at 3:38.23 and the Bulldogs came in eighth at 3:52.25. The Wildcats took the 4x800 meter relay at 8:27.65, while the Warriors were fourth at 8:59.01, the Bulldogs came in fifth at 9:10.31 and the Redbirds were sixth at 9:30.72.

In the field events, K.J. Thorps-Watt of the Kahoks won the high jump, going over at 1.90 meters, with Dax Goetten of Jersey and Kai King of Maryville tying for sixth at 1.65 meters, with Goetten awarded sixth on the fewest misses rule. Colin Beers of Marion took the pole vault, going over at 13 feet even to win, with Brendan Schultz of the Panthers and Ayden Gratzl of the Kahoks tying for fourth at 10 feet even, Schultz taking fourth on the fewer misses rule, while Highland's Ben Capelle was sixth at eight feet, six inches and teammate Phoenix Lewis was seventh at eight feet even.

Bryson Wilson of Marion won the long jump with a distance of 6.23 meters, with Noah Hardin of Alton placing fifth at 5.45 meters, Logan Webb of Granite City seventh at 5.32 meters and Jersey's Landon Jones eighth at 5.21 meters. Issac Loges of the Panthers won the triple jump, going 12.19 meters to take the victory, with Webb coming in fourth at 11.38 meters and Roderick Singleton of the Redbirds was fifth at 10.95 meters.

In the shot put, Kane Carter of Marion won the event with a throw of 14.85 meters, with Jayden Moore of the Warriors coming in sixth at 11.82 meters, Jersey's Sean Steinacher was seventh at 11.47 meters and teammate Cody Croxford tied for eighth with Jacksonville's Kellen Leifeit at 10.84 meters. In the discus throw, the winner was Collinsville's Jonathan Sewell, who had a throw of 48.16 meters, with Highland's Colton MacCachran fifth at 33.67 meters, Croxford was seventh at 32.61 meters and the Redbirds' Christian Hardin came in eighth with a toss of 32.16 meters.

