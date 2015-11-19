BELLEVILLE – This October, Illinois American Water invited 3rd, 4th and 5th grade classrooms within the Company’s service area to participate in an “Imagine a Day Without Water” Art Contest. The contest was held in conjunction with the Value of Water Coalition’s national event to raise awareness about the value of water service.

“It’s hard to imagine even just one day without water. We need water to make a cup of coffee, grow fruits and vegetables, and manufacture nearly every product we use in our daily lives. While essential, few people understand the fundamental value of water and the systems that bring water to and from homes and businesses all day, every day,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water.



Artwork was received from across the state and winners include:

The winning artwork can be viewed on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page and will be featured in a future bill inserts. The winning students also won their classroom a $100 donation.





About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.2 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.



Founded in 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. With headquarters in Voorhees, N.J., the company employs 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found atwww.amwater.com.

