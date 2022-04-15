ALTON - Mississippi Valley Christian School participated in the Illinois Association of Christian Schools’ Academic and Fine Arts Competition on March 17-18. Sixteen students entered a variety of categories, all receiving Excellent and Superior honors. Olivia Allen was awarded third place in photography; Ava Felt was awarded runner-up in calligraphy; Gray Sapp was awarded runner-up in Bible testing. Jonah Feuerhak (Bible testing), Thomas Kunz, Timothy Vaughn, and the MVCS Acting group were declared state champions.

The MVCS state champions advanced to the National American Association of Christian School Competition held at Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, on April 5-7, 2002. The national competition included approximately 1,800 students from 28 states representing over 170 schools.

MVCS students Thomas Kunz, son of Tim and Jeannie Kunz of Brighton, IL, placed first in the nation in Accounting testing; and Timothy Vaughn, son of Mark and Jennifer Vaughn of Bunker Hill, IL, placed second in the nation in Bible teaching.

Mississippi Valley Christian School was founded in 1974 to educate students grades K4-12th. We are dedicated to training children with a biblical worldview while focusing on the fundamentals of quality education. We are currently enrolling students for the fall semester of 2022-2023; please contact us for more information.

