Local students selected for Missouri Baptist University Institute for Leadership Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. St. Louis, MO. - (December 5, 2016) - Senior Jacob Gingerich. along withsophomores Amy and Emily Schnefke, have been participating in the Institute for Leadership program at Missouri Baptist University.



The MBU Institute for Leadership is designed for students of any background or academic major who are interested in developing their leadership skills. Through this program, students will pursue the academic study of leadership as well as its practical and personal application in the community. This program also provides networking opportunities and the tools further develop each participant's professional skills. Students are selected through an application and interview process. Once selected, students participate throughout subsequent spring and fall semesters.



Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in Saint Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and its new terminal degree, the Doctor of Education. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout Saint Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. For more information visit http://www.mobap.edu. Edwardsville, IL



- Jacob Gingerich, senior, Marketing



Granite City, IL



- Amy Schnefke, Sophomore, Early Childhood Education

- Emily Schnefke, Sophomore, Elementary Education Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending