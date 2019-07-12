ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2019 semester.

Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.

You can view the full list at maryville.edu/deans-list.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Brighton, IL

Emma Ernst

Glen Carbon, IL

Paul Kubicek

Godfrey, IL

Dinah Pimentel

Megan Wittich

Granite City, IL

Scott Bragg

Jordan Stermer

Nathan Tanthavong

Wood River, IL

Zachary Haas