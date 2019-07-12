Local Students Named to the Deans' List at Maryville University
ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2019 semester.
Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.
You can view the full list at maryville.edu/deans-list.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Brighton, IL
Emma Ernst
Glen Carbon, IL
Paul Kubicek
Godfrey, IL
Dinah Pimentel
Megan Wittich
Granite City, IL
Scott Bragg
Jordan Stermer
Nathan Tanthavong
Wood River, IL
Zachary Haas