Local Students Named to the Deans' List at Maryville University
ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2019 semester.
Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.
You can view the full list at Maryville.edu/deans-list/.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Alton, IL
Olivia Hurley
Mallory Zahner
Brighton, IL
Brian Formea
Carrollton, IL
Kara Tepen
Edwardsville, IL
Maria Mezo
Brittany Milton
Jerseyville, IL
Alex Bertman
Kayla Derstine
Wood River, IL
Cierra Frields