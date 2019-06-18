ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2019 semester.

Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.

You can view the full list at Maryville.edu/deans-list/.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Alton, IL

Olivia Hurley

Mallory Zahner

Brighton, IL

Brian Formea

Carrollton, IL

Kara Tepen

Edwardsville, IL

Maria Mezo

Brittany Milton

Jerseyville, IL

Alex Bertman

Kayla Derstine

Wood River, IL

Cierra Frields



