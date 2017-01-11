Local students named to the Deans' and Honors Lists at Maryville University
ST. LOUIS - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Fall 2016 semester.
Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.
Alton, IL
Nathan Backstrom, Psychology
Bradley Higdon, Cybersecurity
Olivia Hurley, Nursing
Katherine Schultze, Elementary Education
Brighton, IL
Graham Bachman, Actuarial Science
Keri Watts, Master of Business Administration
Carrollton, IL
Jacob Bowker, Actuarial Science
Erika Grider, Health Science Physical Therapy
Kara Tepen, Health Science Physical Therapy
Edwardsville, IL
Brittany Milton, Health Science Physical Therapy
Taylor Thiems, Graphic Design Professional
Glen Carbon, IL
Rachel Wiesehan, Nursing
Godfrey, IL
Abigail Reilly, Health Science Physical Therapy
Jerseyville, IL
Alex Bertman, Health Science Physical Therapy
Kayla Derstine, Health Science Physical Therapy
Sydney Hagen, Psychology
Abby Rogers, Master of Business Administration
Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six (6) credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.
The following students have been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2016 semester.
East Alton, IL
Taryn Legette, Pre BSN Completion
Wood River, IL
Kelly Gorsich, Nursing
