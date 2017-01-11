ST. LOUIS - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Fall 2016 semester.



Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.

Alton, IL



Nathan Backstrom, Psychology

Bradley Higdon, Cybersecurity

Olivia Hurley, Nursing

Katherine Schultze, Elementary Education



Brighton, IL



Graham Bachman, Actuarial Science

Keri Watts, Master of Business Administration



Carrollton, IL



Jacob Bowker, Actuarial Science

Erika Grider, Health Science Physical Therapy

Kara Tepen, Health Science Physical Therapy



Edwardsville, IL



Brittany Milton, Health Science Physical Therapy

Taylor Thiems, Graphic Design Professional



Glen Carbon, IL



Rachel Wiesehan, Nursing



Godfrey, IL



Abigail Reilly, Health Science Physical Therapy



Jerseyville, IL



Alex Bertman, Health Science Physical Therapy

Kayla Derstine, Health Science Physical Therapy

Sydney Hagen, Psychology

Abby Rogers, Master of Business Administration

Article continues after sponsor message

Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six (6) credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.

The following students have been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2016 semester.

East Alton, IL



Taryn Legette, Pre BSN Completion



Wood River, IL



Kelly Gorsich, Nursing

More like this: