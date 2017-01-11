ST. LOUIS - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Fall 2016 semester.

Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton, IL

 Nathan Backstrom, Psychology
 Bradley Higdon, Cybersecurity
 Olivia Hurley, Nursing
 Katherine Schultze, Elementary Education

Brighton, IL

 Graham Bachman, Actuarial Science
 Keri Watts, Master of Business Administration

Carrollton, IL

 Jacob Bowker, Actuarial Science
 Erika Grider, Health Science Physical Therapy
 Kara Tepen, Health Science Physical Therapy

Edwardsville, IL

 Brittany Milton, Health Science Physical Therapy
 Taylor Thiems, Graphic Design Professional

Glen Carbon, IL

 Rachel Wiesehan, Nursing

Godfrey, IL

 Abigail Reilly, Health Science Physical Therapy

Jerseyville, IL

 Alex Bertman, Health Science Physical Therapy
 Kayla Derstine, Health Science Physical Therapy
 Sydney Hagen, Psychology
 Abby Rogers, Master of Business Administration

Article continues after sponsor message

Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six (6) credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.

The following students have been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2016 semester.

East Alton, IL

 Taryn Legette, Pre BSN Completion

Wood River, IL

 Kelly Gorsich, Nursing

More like this:

Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025
Local Students Named To Blackburn College Dean’s List For Fall 2024
Mar 29, 2025
Iowa State University Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List
Feb 11, 2025
Edwardsville Students Earn University-Madison Fall 2024 Dean's List Honors
Jan 6, 2025
Trinity Christian College Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List
Feb 4, 2025

 