Northern Illinois University, DeKalb

DEKALB, IL - Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2022 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Students from your area who achieved this honor include:

Edwardsville, IL

Calvin Soldan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Article continues after sponsor message


Glen Carbon, IL

Joseph Sommer, College of Engineering Dean's List, Edwardsville Senior Hs


Granite City, IL

Nicholas Haddock, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's List, Granite City Senior Hs

Nicholas Haddock, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's List, Granite City Senior Hs

More like this:

Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025
Edwardsville Native Megan Kalb Named To Marquette University's Fall 2024 Dean's List  
Jan 13, 2025
Local Students Named To President's And Dean's Lists At Drake University
Feb 12, 2025
Mercer University Announces Fall 2024 President's, Dean's Lists
Jan 10, 2025
Iowa State University Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List
Feb 11, 2025

 