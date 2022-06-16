Local Students Named To NIU Spring 2022 Dean's List
DEKALB, IL - Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2022 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Students from your area who achieved this honor include:
Edwardsville, IL
Calvin Soldan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Glen Carbon, IL
Joseph Sommer, College of Engineering Dean's List, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Granite City, IL
Nicholas Haddock, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's List, Granite City Senior Hs
