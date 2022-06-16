DEKALB, IL - Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2022 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Students from your area who achieved this honor include:

Edwardsville, IL

Calvin Soldan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Glen Carbon, IL

Joseph Sommer, College of Engineering Dean's List, Edwardsville Senior Hs



Granite City, IL

Nicholas Haddock, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's List, Granite City Senior Hs

