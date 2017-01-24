Local students named to honors lists at Missouri Baptist University for fall 2016 semester Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - Local students have been named to the fall 2016 semester honor lists for outstanding academic performance at Missouri Baptist University.



Semester honors recognize full-time undergraduate students on the Honor Roll and Dean's List in addition to those awarded the President's Citation. The President's Citation honors qualified students who have achieved a perfect 4.00 grade point average during the semester. The Dean's List carries the names of qualified students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the semester, and the Honor Roll carries the names of qualified students who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50 but less than 3.75 during the semester.



Alton, IL



Emily Lynn Ferguson, Deans List

Candace Roma Henderson, Honor Roll

Jessica Stephenson, Presidents Citation



Bethalto, IL



Dylan Edward Arnold, Honor Roll

Jeffrey R Waters, Presidents Citation



Brighton, IL



Donald Ray Garrett, Honor Roll

Brian William Thompson, Honor Roll



East Alton, IL



Victoria Michele Beachum, Honor Roll



Edwardsville, IL



Haley Elizabeth Birkner, Presidents Citation

Gillian Burroughs, Deans List

Caleb Brady Davey, Deans List

Kendell L. Davis, Honor Roll

Jacob Anthony Gingerich, Presidents Citation

Trevor James Rallo, Honor Roll

Joshua Rober Royer, Presidents Citation

Rebecca Starrett, Presidents Citation

Amy Stein, Honor Roll

Sara Jo Stubits, Honor Roll

Dustin Criag Young, Presidents Citation



Glen Carbon, IL



Anna Janelle Bertels, Presidents Citation

Lydia Lynelle Bertels, Honor Roll

Ryan Durell, Honor Roll

Amanda Nicolee Weissman, Honor Roll



Godfrey, IL



Megan Catherine Dill, Presidents Citation

Jonathan Ray Lanzone, Honor Roll



Granite City, IL



Emily Jean Schnefke, Presidents Citation



Jerseyville, IL



Brooke Nicole Fitzgibbons, Deans List



Wood River, IL



Angel Davis, Honor Roll

Angel Davis, Honor Roll

Brittani Nichole Melton, Presidents Citation