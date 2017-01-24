Local students named to honors lists at Missouri Baptist University for fall 2016 semester
ST. LOUIS - Local students have been named to the fall 2016 semester honor lists for outstanding academic performance at Missouri Baptist University.
Semester honors recognize full-time undergraduate students on the Honor Roll and Dean's List in addition to those awarded the President's Citation. The President's Citation honors qualified students who have achieved a perfect 4.00 grade point average during the semester. The Dean's List carries the names of qualified students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the semester, and the Honor Roll carries the names of qualified students who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50 but less than 3.75 during the semester.
Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in Saint Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and its new terminal degree, the Doctor of Education. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout Saint Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. For more information visit http://www.mobap.edu/.
Alton, IL
Emily Lynn Ferguson, Deans List
Candace Roma Henderson, Honor Roll
Jessica Stephenson, Presidents Citation
Bethalto, IL
Dylan Edward Arnold, Honor Roll
Jeffrey R Waters, Presidents Citation
Brighton, IL
Donald Ray Garrett, Honor Roll
Brian William Thompson, Honor Roll
East Alton, IL
Victoria Michele Beachum, Honor Roll
Edwardsville, IL
Haley Elizabeth Birkner, Presidents Citation
Gillian Burroughs, Deans List
Caleb Brady Davey, Deans List
Kendell L. Davis, Honor Roll
Jacob Anthony Gingerich, Presidents Citation
Trevor James Rallo, Honor Roll
Joshua Rober Royer, Presidents Citation
Rebecca Starrett, Presidents Citation
Amy Stein, Honor Roll
Sara Jo Stubits, Honor Roll
Dustin Criag Young, Presidents Citation
Glen Carbon, IL
Anna Janelle Bertels, Presidents Citation
Lydia Lynelle Bertels, Honor Roll
Ryan Durell, Honor Roll
Amanda Nicolee Weissman, Honor Roll
Godfrey, IL
Megan Catherine Dill, Presidents Citation
Jonathan Ray Lanzone, Honor Roll
Granite City, IL
Emily Jean Schnefke, Presidents Citation
Jerseyville, IL
Brooke Nicole Fitzgibbons, Deans List
Wood River, IL
Angel Davis, Honor Roll
Brittani Nichole Melton, Presidents Citation
