ST. LOUIS  - Local students have been named to the fall 2016 semester honor lists for outstanding academic performance at Missouri Baptist University.

Semester honors recognize full-time undergraduate students on the Honor Roll and Dean's List in addition to those awarded the President's Citation. The President's Citation honors qualified students who have achieved a perfect 4.00 grade point average during the semester. The Dean's List carries the names of qualified students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the semester, and the Honor Roll carries the names of qualified students who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50 but less than 3.75 during the semester.
 
Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in Saint Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and its new terminal degree, the Doctor of Education. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout Saint Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. For more information visit http://www.mobap.edu/.

Alton, IL

 Emily Lynn Ferguson, Deans List
 Candace Roma Henderson, Honor Roll
 Jessica Stephenson, Presidents Citation

Bethalto, IL

 Dylan Edward Arnold, Honor Roll
 Jeffrey R Waters, Presidents Citation

Brighton, IL

 Donald Ray Garrett, Honor Roll
 Brian William Thompson, Honor Roll

East Alton, IL

 Victoria Michele Beachum, Honor Roll

Edwardsville, IL

 Haley Elizabeth Birkner, Presidents Citation
 Gillian Burroughs, Deans List
 Caleb Brady Davey, Deans List
 Kendell L. Davis, Honor Roll
 Jacob Anthony Gingerich, Presidents Citation
 Trevor James Rallo, Honor Roll
 Joshua Rober Royer, Presidents Citation
 Rebecca Starrett, Presidents Citation
 Amy Stein, Honor Roll
 Sara Jo Stubits, Honor Roll
 Dustin Criag Young, Presidents Citation

Glen Carbon, IL

 Anna Janelle Bertels, Presidents Citation
 Lydia Lynelle Bertels, Honor Roll
 Ryan Durell, Honor Roll
 Amanda Nicolee Weissman, Honor Roll

Godfrey, IL

 Megan Catherine Dill, Presidents Citation
 Jonathan Ray Lanzone, Honor Roll

Granite City, IL

 Emily Jean Schnefke, Presidents Citation

Jerseyville, IL

 Brooke Nicole Fitzgibbons, Deans List

Wood River, IL

 Angel Davis, Honor Roll
 Brittani Nichole Melton, Presidents Citation

