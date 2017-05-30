SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Earning a spot on Drury University’s Dean’s List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.



Drury is ranked No. 11 in the Midwest on the U.S. News “Best Regional Universities” list. Drury earned outstanding marks for its ability to deliver personalized attention to students, thanks to a high percentage of classes with 20 or fewer students (69 percent) and a student-to-faculty ratio of 12 to 1. Drury’s graduation rate and alumni giving rate were also highlights.



In the spring semester, the following student(s) made the Dean’s list for the day school:

Edwardsville, IL - Cale Ambuehl



Godfrey, IL - Kaela Renee Funke



Drury is an independent University, church related, grounded in the liberal arts tradition and committed to personalized education in a community of scholars who value the arts of teaching and learning. Education at Drury seeks to cultivate spiritual sensibilities and imaginative faculties as well as ethical insight and critical thought; to foster the integration of theoretical and practical knowledge; and to liberate persons to participate responsibly in and contribute to a global community.

