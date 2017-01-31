Local students named to Dean's list at Butler University for fall 2016 semester Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. INDIANAPOLIS - The following students have have been named to the Butler University Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester.



Any degree-seeking undergraduate student earning at least 12 academic hours of grade credit in a given semester may be placed on the Dean's List of the college of enrollment if the semester grade point average is in the top 20 percent of all eligible students in that college. Courses taken under the pass/fail option do not count toward 12 academic hours of grade credit.



In the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, it is the top 20 percent of COPHS students in each curricular year who are named to the Dean's List.



Butler is a nationally recognized comprehensive university encompassing five colleges-Arts, Communication, Education, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Pharmacy and Health Sciences-and the Andre B. Lacy School of Business. Together, they offer more than 60 undergraduate areas of study, eight pre-professional programs, and 19 graduate programs. Around 4,700 students are enrolled at Butler, representing 45 states and 49 countries. Ninety-five percent of Butler students will have participated in some form of internship, student teaching, clinical rotation, research, or service learning by the time they graduate. This community-centered immersion is coupled with classroom learning that nurtures critical thinking, effective communication, cooperative teamwork, and ethical decision making to prepare students for both professional success and to have lasting impact in their communities. Article continues after sponsor message Alton, IL



Kateri Vaughn, Communication Science & Disord



Glen Carbon, IL



Kayla Johnson, Health Sciences



Godfrey, IL



Kate Holtz, Exploratory COB More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending