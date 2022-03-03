Local Students Named To Blackburn College Dean's List
CARLINVILLE - Students from the area were named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Alton, IL
Justin Atkinson
Vashea Stanford
Brighton, IL
Taylor Nixon
Carrollton, IL
Christian Curtner
East Alton, IL
Dylan Klunk
Pontoon Beach, IL
Gabrianna Lucas
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree.
In their 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.
More like this: