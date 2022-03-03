CARLINVILLE - Students from the area were named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Alton, IL

Justin Atkinson

Vashea Stanford

Brighton, IL

Taylor Nixon

Carrollton, IL

Christian Curtner

East Alton, IL

Dylan Klunk

Pontoon Beach, IL

Gabrianna Lucas


Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree.

In their 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

