KANSAS CITY, MO - Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Rockhurst University, founded in 1910 and located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is a Catholic university in the Jesuit tradition committed to providing inclusive, innovative, and transformative education. As a comprehensive university and supportive community of nearly 4,000 students, its mission is to form lifelong learners in the liberal arts tradition who engage the complexities of our world and serve others as compassionate, thoughtful leaders. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. Rockhurst has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu.

The following students earned a place on the list:

Edwardsville, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Josh Kleinheider


Glen Carbon, IL

Morgan Marshall


Granite City, IL

Analiese Wilmsmeyer

Nicholas Wilmsmeyer

Olivia Wilmsmeyer

More like this:

Granite City Students Earn Rockhurst University Fall 2024 Dean's List Honors
Jan 8, 2025
Edwardsville, Brighton, Roxana, Collinsville, Belleville, Granite and O'Fallon Students Part Of SIU Medical Students' Residence Match
Mar 27, 2025
The Wedge and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Announce Transformative Partnership 
Mar 10, 2025
Alton's Antonia Phillips Named To Fall 2024 Dean's List At Aurora University
Feb 9, 2025
Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025

 