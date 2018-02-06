INDIANAPOLIS - The following students from the area have been named to the Dean's List at Butler University in Indianapolis for the fall 2017 semester.

Any degree-seeking undergraduate student earning at least 12 academic hours of grade credit in a given semester may be placed on the Dean's List of the college of enrollment if the semester grade point average is in the top 20 percent of all eligible students in that college. Courses taken under the pass/fail option do not count toward 12 academic hours of grade credit.

In the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, it is the top 20 percent of COPHS students in each curricular year who are named to the Dean's List.

The students are:

Edwardsville, IL

Hannah Willmore, Music

Glen Carbon, IL

Erin Morrisey, Middle/Secondary Education

Godfrey, IL

Kate Holtz, Risk Management and Insurance

