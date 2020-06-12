CARLINVILLE, IL (June 12, 2020) - On Saturday, May 16, 2020 the following students graduated from Blackburn College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While traditional on-campus graduation activities were canceled, Blackburn College celebrated the class of 2020 with its first Virtual Commencement Ceremony and 151st Commencement exercise overall. Students' achievements were recognized with individual slides that graduates were able to personalize with photos and video messages using a custom Blackburn cap and gown Snapchat filter.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only student-managed Work Program in the nation providing an opportunity to develop critical skills and build a resume along with their degrees. In September 2019, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.


HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONORS

Bethalto, IL

Annika Ochs


Brighton, IL

Samantha Cranmer, Magna Cum Laude

Article continues after sponsor message

Tina Hall, Magna Cum Laude


Godfrey, IL

Brianna Camerer, Summa Cum Laude


Granite City, IL

Jayden Foote, Summa Cum Laude


Jerseyville, IL

Erica Bechtold, Summa Cum Laude

Jacob Tiechmann

More like this:

Blackburn College Celebrates The 36th Annual Science Day, Powered By Student Leadership
May 20, 2025
Local Students Named To Blackburn College Dean’s List For Fall 2024
Mar 29, 2025
Aidan Truckenbrod Of Edwardsville Receives Degree From Quinnipiac University
Jun 18, 2025
Blackburn Alumnus And Cleveland Guardians Baseball Operations Director Jared Jones ‘16 To Serve As Keynote Speaker At 2025 Commencement Ceremony
Apr 16, 2025
Thao-Vy Tran of Alton Earns Degree at Benedictine College  
May 24, 2025

 