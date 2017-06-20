INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The following students graduated from Butler University in Indianapolis in May.

Butler, which graduated 955 students on May 11, is a nationally recognized comprehensive university encompassing five colleges-Arts, Communication, Education, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Pharmacy and Health Sciences-and the Andre B. Lacy School of Business. Together, they offer more than 60 undergraduate areas of study, eight pre-professional programs, and 19 graduate programs. Around 4,700 students are enrolled at Butler, representing 45 states and 49 countries.

Butler students have extraordinary opportunity to participate in some form of internship, student teaching, clinical rotation, research, or service learning by the time they graduate, which prepares them for their careers. This community-centered immersion is coupled with classroom learning that nurtures critical thinking, effective communication, cooperative teamwork, and ethical decision making to prepare students for both professional success and to have lasting impact in their communities.

Edwardsville

Johanna Johnson, Middle/Secondary Education; Biology

Glen Carbon

Sarah Baggette, Biology B.S.