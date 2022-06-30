Local Students Complete Degrees At Wichita State University
WICHITA, KANSAS - More than 1,870 students completed a total of 2,075 degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2022.
The breakdown of degrees and certificates granted includes:
* Undergraduate: 1,474 degrees and certificates for 1,347 undergraduate students
* Graduate: 601 degrees and certificates for 526 graduate students
For bachelor's degrees, honors were conferred to the following:
* Summa cum laude: 100 students
* Magna cum laude: 411 students
* Cum laude: 357 students
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award, and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
Jerseyville, IL
Morgan M Cook, BS in Nursing, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
