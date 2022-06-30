Local Students Complete Degrees At Wichita State University.

WICHITA, KANSAS - More than 1,870 students completed a total of 2,075 degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2022.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The breakdown of degrees and certificates granted includes:

* Undergraduate: 1,474 degrees and certificates for 1,347 undergraduate students

* Graduate: 601 degrees and certificates for 526 graduate students

For bachelor's degrees, honors were conferred to the following:

Article continues after sponsor message

* Summa cum laude: 100 students

* Magna cum laude: 411 students

* Cum laude: 357 students

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award, and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

Jerseyville, IL

Morgan M Cook, BS in Nursing, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

More like this:

Edward Merica Graduates Cum Laude With Mechanical Engineering Degree From Iowa State
Feb 5, 2025
Community Leader Patricia Lowe Announces Candidacy for Edwardsville District 7 School Board
Feb 5, 2025
Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025
Lewis and Clark Launches New Human Services AAS Degree
Mar 27, 2025
Lewis and Clark Community College Criminal Justice Program Hosting Open House 
Feb 24, 2025

 