Local Students Complete Degrees At Wichita State University.

WICHITA, KANSAS - More than 1,870 students completed a total of 2,075 degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2022. The breakdown of degrees and certificates granted includes: * Undergraduate: 1,474 degrees and certificates for 1,347 undergraduate students * Graduate: 601 degrees and certificates for 526 graduate students For bachelor's degrees, honors were conferred to the following: * Summa cum laude: 100 students * Magna cum laude: 411 students * Cum laude: 357 students Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award, and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude. Jerseyville, IL Morgan M Cook, BS in Nursing, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude