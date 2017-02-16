ALTON – Bluff City Tackle has continued to grow and become a hangout for local fishermen in Alton, St. Charles, MO., and now will open its third location in Freeburg, IL.

Mark McMurray, owner of Bluff City Tackle in Alton, has captained the ship at Bluff City for nearly 14 years, after its previous owner of eight years. Anglers from both Illinois and Missouri stop into the landmark for supplies on their way out to fish.

The increase of online competitors initially pulled a great amount of sales away from his location, but after some internal changes and the need for a local shop he has been able to expand and open two additional locations to Alton.

Business has increased with the addition of trapping products that appeal to a broader group of outdoorsmen. Online sales of their mouse trap product have been particularly successful. McMurray decided to re-brand the business as Bluff City Outdoors. With a new look, name and expanded cross-over products, he feels they have found their niche.

“We believe that people need a smaller alternative to the Cabela’s type store, closer to home. A place that’s quick and easy to run into for supplies, see familiar faces and celebrate their stories from the area’s rivers and lakes.”

So far, the model has proven to work well for McMurray. McMurray specifically chose areas for his locations that allow local anglers to easily pull and park their boat while they run in for bait.

“We have a new bait program that allows a cost savings to our customers and we’re celebrating the addition of the new locations with a company-wide grand opening sale in early March. We’re excited about the opportunity to service the Alton, St. Charles, Freeburg and surrounding communities for a long time and invite people to come in and meet us.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bluff City Outdoors will hold their upcoming grand opening March 1st – 5th. All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer discounts on the latest brands and products on the market. Aside from featuring super savings and holding drawings for attendance prizes, vendor demonstrations are also being coordinated so anglers can learn about the newest gear.

The event will primarily cater to the fishing community, so whether the goal is to fish for crappie, bass or catfish, McMurray commits to fulfilling their recreational needs while supporting the community’s broader outdoor interests.