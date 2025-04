Before we know it, children from around the region will be grabbing their backpacks and pencils and will head back to school.

Below, our readers will find a comprehensive list of when school starts for their kids.



Alton School District - Thursday, August 15

Edwardsville School District - Tuesday, August 13

Bethalto School District - Wednesday, August 14

East Alton School District - Wednesday, August 14

East Alton Wood River High School - Wednesday, Aug 14

Wood River Hartford School District - Wednesday, August 14

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite City School District - Thursday, August 15

Southwestern School District - Tuesday, August 20

Jerseyville School District - Thursday, August 15

Metro-East Lutheran High School - Monday, August 12

Father McGivney High School - Thursday, August 15

Roxana School District - Monday - Monday, August 19

Carrolton School District - Wednesday, August 21

Calhoun School District - Friday, August 16

More like this: