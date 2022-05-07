ALTON – Friends of Pam Kaizer are joining together to raise needed funds for their dear friend as she continues her battle against an aggressive cancer. Santino’s Steak and Pasta House, 180 E. Center Dr., Alton, will host a dining event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Reservations are suggested, but not required, and carry-outs will also be available. Owner Sonny Asani, one of Kaizer’s good friends, will be donating a percentage of the profits from sales on that day to help Kaizer with the expenses she is facing for her ongoing cancer treatments. Kaizer continues her courageous fight with the help of doctors and staff at OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I love the staff there, and I am receiving excellent care,” she said. “Many people know Pam from her former days as the travel program coordinator at Senior Services Plus,” said long-time friend Melissa Meske. “She has traveled with thousands all over the world. But others might know her from her time with the former Millers Mutual, WBGZ Radio, on the trade show circuit, or from all the other events and programs she has poured her heart and energy into over the years.” “

There are just so many people from all over who are lucky enough to have Pam as a friend. I hope we can all come together now and show her just how much she has impacted our lives,” said fellow longtime friend Martha Morse.

For more information about the May 17 dining day at Santino’s, contact the restaurant at (618) 462-7791. Those wanting to share their well-wishes with Kaizer can reach out and leave a message at (618) 978- 9428.

More like this: