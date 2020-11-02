ALTON - A pair of bands - "Hivemind" and "Tom Thanks" - had a streaming night to remember on Halloween and both bands continue to make progress in developing each of their individual groups.

Cameron Goewey (guitar and vocals), Tyler Bush (drums), and D.J. Redden (bass) formed in Alton in December of 2017.

"We’d play a lot of 90’s covers in the beginning but after some time we started messing around with a different lineup, Cameron on guitar and vocals, Lennon on guitar, D.J. on bass, and our buddy tyler from a previous band on drums," D.J. Redden of the group, said. "Shortly after the lineup change we started writing our own originals. Soon after Cameron, Tyler, and I became a trio and began writing more originals and prepping for our first show. Shortly after we played our first show we got offered to play at a local record store called Score! This is how we met Tom Thanks. We all agreed that this gig was our favorite and because of this we kept in touch with the thanks crew.

"A few months pass after the gig and the Thanks crew came to us with the offer of producing a split EP and it was probably the easiest yes we ever said. We had been writing originals for a while at this point but we decided it would be best if we made new songs to really stretch the limits of punk and us as a band and after a couple weeks of hard work we finally finished three killer songs for the EP. We’ve been working on this EP for months now and put a lot of hard work into it and can’t wait to see how our relationship with the thanks crew and the local punk scene evolves and grows. The split EP TOM THANKS VS. HIVEMIND was released on Halloween on all streaming platforms. "

TOM THANKS

Redden continued: "Early 2019 in a Glen Carbon basement a hardcore band going by the name “Seep” had a little trouble finding a way to make it work, after a few months a member was lost, turning a guitar player to a drummer (Ryan Kowaleski). To make up for the lost guitar dynamic the directionless band recruited their close friend (Preston Green) to fill that spot. Ryan and guitar player Ethan Daly had written a lighter pop-punk influenced song towards the end days of Seep. With that track (Inalienable)’s influence and the creative boost of new members, the band went on to write and record their debut EP Boreal in collaboration with Ryan Wasoba at Bird Cloud Recordings and release it on Valentine's Day of 2020.

"After a few shows, the bands (short) career took a scary turn due to the shut down of live music and other events during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The quarantine and shut down influenced members of the band to reach into their punk roots and make some songs to push people around to, for when shows returned. After writing these songs the band debated a lot on how they would release this 'new sound for the band'." Frontman Clayton Osborne came with the idea of collaborating on a Split EP with the local scene-brothers Hivemind. Although we cannot wait to put out the full-length album we have been working on, we can’t wait for everyone to hear the sounds that will continue to influence our blend and have brought us together on Hivemind. V.S. Tom Thanks."

Redden said listen to Tom Thanks anywhere, two EPs in one year. He also said expect a full album soon in the next. Tom

Thanks band members are: Clayton Osborne (vocals), Ryan Kowaleski (drums), Timmy Hensly (bass) Preston Green (guitar), and Ethan Daly (guitar).

