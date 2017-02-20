ALTON - The Greater Alton chapter of Women Empowering Women (WEW) is regrouping after a brief, end-of-year hiatus. Its first meeting of 2017 will take place on Thursday, Mar. 2 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Senior Services Plus. This is a new meeting time. Lunch will be available for purchase through SSP’s School House Grill.

There are no membership fees for joining, and the monthly meetings feature a guest speaker as well as the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads, and expand your professional and personal acumen. The featured speaker for the upcoming March meeting is Dr. Katie Drake Sherer with Sherer Chiropractic, who will be sharing tips and tricks for “clean eating.”

For more information, or to RSVP for the meeting, contact Laura at wewillinois@gmail.com, 618-781-1279.

