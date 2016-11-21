Fr. John WykesALTON - Father John Wykes, OMV, priest at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Alton, Ill, directed, co-produced and narrated a movie shot on location in Italy, the movie “Nunc Coepi – The Life of Venerable Bruno Lanteri,” which will premiere in Alton with two public showings on Dec. 2 and 3, 2016. 

The movie will screen at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Parish Center 1015 Milton Road, Alton, Ill.  The center is located at the former St. Mathews Church in Alton.

Father Wykes will be available at St. Mary’s after Nov. 14, 2016 to answer any questions about the film.  Attendance is free and open to the public.  Donations are welcome.

