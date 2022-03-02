ALTON - Recently the Older Adults Health Council and Madison County TRIAD partnered to hold a food drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Alton food pantry and the Crisis Food Center in Alton.

The items collected will be distributed to community members in need. The Older Adults Health Council is a meeting for healthcare professionals who serve senior populations in the Madison County and Metro Illinois area. Madison County Triad brings together law enforcement and Health Care agencies to educate and protect seniors while maintaining their independence. For more information on either group please email dfrakes@seniorservicesplus.org.

