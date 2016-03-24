Senior Services Plus celebrates the 14th Annual March for Meals along with Meals on Wheels programs from across the country

ALTON – Senior Services Plus teamed up with local Metro East officials including East Alton Mayor Silkwood, Alton Mayor Walker, Godfrey Mayor McCormick, Godfrey Fire Chief Erik Kambarian, Fairview Heights Mayor Kupsky, and Swansea Mayor Mueller in honor of the 2016 March for Meals’ annual Community Champions Week. Across the country this week, Meals on Wheels programs have enlisted elected officials, local celebrities and other prominent figures to deliver meals, speak out for seniors and raise awareness for the power of Meals on Wheels.

“Not only do we want to bring attention to the program and our seniors but our biggest concern is raising awareness for those people on the waitlist,” says Executive Director Jonathan Becker. “With the state funding issues we’re experiencing, SSP has at least 150 individuals on the waitlist then region-wide within a six-county area there are over 300 people on it.”

Since 2002, Meals on Wheels America has led the March for Meals in an effort to fill the gap between the seniors served and those in need that is widening due to increased demand with a rapidly aging population combined with declining public and private resources, and rising food, transportation and operational costs. This March, hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs, like Senior Services Plus, are reaching out to their communities to build the support that will enable them to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to America's seniors all year long.

“More than ever, we must join forces – local Meals on Wheels programs, governments, businesses and concerned individuals – to meet the needs of the fastest growing population in America who want to be able to live at home for as long as they can,” said Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander. “It not only makes economic sense to enable seniors to stay healthy and safe at home, but it improves the health and vibrancy of our communities and our nation at large.”

For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors your community and across the country, visit www.marchformeals.com.

About Senior Services Plus

Senior Services Plus is a non-profit United Way agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living and provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. SSP offers a wide variety of affordable services to all ages from fitness and travel to Meals on Wheels and homecare. The organization serves residents of Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and in St. Louis City and County. To find out more about the organization and the Meals on Wheels program please visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the oldest and largest national organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based senior nutrition programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network exists in virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, research, education and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

