ST. LOUIS - Local musicians, Matt Taul and Ian Jones will be performing as part of the “Rock the Art show” at 31art Gallery, 3520 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis on March 28th, 2020.

Other performers include Steve Ewing from The Urge, Belleview from Edwardsville and Random Fog from St. Louis/Kirksville. There will be live music from 4:00 until 9:00 pm.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will be over 100 works of art displayed by artists Jared Minnick, Kerry Smith, Jennifer Dykeman, Terry Hinkle, Maxine Thirteen, Chris Fisher, Andy Dykeman, Erik Thompson, Cadence Hodes, Kyle Heikkila and Nicole Cooper.

This is a family friendly, free event with a cash bar. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/31artgallery/ http://www.31artgallery.com

More like this: