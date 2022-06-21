COLLINSVILLE – As director of services at the Collinsville Food Pantry, Angel O’Malley-Lipham has spent years helping to care for those who need a helping hand. Now she needs some help herself, and the community is stepping up with a benefit concert at the historic Miner’s Theatre.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at the theatre, located at 204 W. Main St. in Collinsville, and features three local acoustic acts: Strange Buffalo, 10-String Dream, and Dale Papp. The event is sponsored by Old Herald Brewery & Distillery.

The event also will include a 50-50 and a raffle for a Blackstone grill donated by Collinsville BBQ Supply. Craft beverages from Old Herald will be available for purchase, along with soft drinks.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available now through the Miner’s Theatre Facebook page.

O’Malley-Lipham was diagnosed in spring of 2021 with stage four esophageal cancer that had spread to her liver and lymph nodes. She has been undergoing multiple rounds of aggressive chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which has shown promising results including shrinking her esophogeal tumor. All proceeds from the show will help to pay steadily mounting medical bills.

“I’m so grateful for the amazing support structure I’ve had throughout this experience,” she said. “Less time worrying equals more time I can spend focusing on my health journey and my family, who are my everything.”

In her job at the Food Pantry, Angel has helped countless people who are working their way through hard times,” said Steve Hoelscher, Strange Buffalo bassist. “When we heard she needed help with medical bills, we decided right away we wanted to do something. This is going to be a fun night of the community coming together for some great music and a great cause!”

The concert will include one set from each of the three acts, followed by an “all-star jam” featuring members of all three. The acts include:

Strange Buffalo describes themselves as four friends having a great time making music from a wide variety of artists. They’ve been providing entertainment, both acoustic and electric, since 2014. “We love taking requests almost as much as we love not playing them …”

10-String Dream: Take six strings on a Taylor acoustic guitar, and four on a Dean acoustic bass. Mix in two strong voices, with harmonies polished in bars and festivals over the last 15 years. Add a few dank IPAs and some cold longneck bottles of Stag ... close your eyes for a sec ... and you get 10-String Dream. The acoustic duo features Jason Hillery and Marty Richter and focuses on high-energy unplugged covers of classic, contemporary and alternative rock, greasy blues, and just a pinch of honky-tonk country.

Dale Papp is a Nashville, Ill.-based singer-songwriter working his way up the ladder in the music business. He writes versatile music with room for any imagination … it’s all about painting a picture for the listener …

WHAT: Angel’s Allies: A Benefit Concert for Angel O’Malley-Lipham

WHEN: Saturday, July 9. Doors at 6, show at 7

WHERE: The historic Miner’s Theatre, 204 W. Main Street in Collinsville

TICKETS: Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available now on the Miner’s Theatre Facebook page.

