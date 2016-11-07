ALTON - On Nov. 8 at 9 a.m., Donnie Carter and John Scanlon will take off on foot from the Piasa Bird to begin a 985-mile journey up the Mississippi and Missouri rivers to Standing Rock, N. D. Carter and Scanlon have formed Save the Water Send Them Walking to raise awareness about the importance of protecting clean water sources.

“In light of what is happening at the Dakota Access Pipeline, I wanted to create a campaign to show support for the protesters,” Carter said. “More importantly, I want to share with people information about how pipelines can pollute our waterways.”

Carter is a former pipeline worker. He left the industry a few years ago because he did not agree with the methods of pipeline construction.

“The whole process is devastating to waterways and land,” Carter said. “There is no good way, or safe way, to put in pipelines. People need to know this.”

Carter and Scanlon plan to stop at river towns along the way to talk with citizens about what can be done to keep water clean. Although the focus will be halting pipeline construction, the two will also provide ideas of what people can do in their own lives.

“People often forget that their everyday actions can contribute to water pollution,” Scanlon said. “Something as simple as choosing to walk, rather than drive, can have a positive impact.”

Carter and Scanlon will spend a few days at the Mississippi Stand Camp near Keokuk, Iowa. Protesters at this camp aim to keep the Dakota Access Pipeline from crossing under the Mississippi River.

The two will continue on to Standing Rock where they plan to use their skills to help protesters build shelters for the winter. Carter and Scanlon will document and share their journey through their Facebook page for Save the Water Send Them Walking.

“We invite anyone and everyone to join us on this journey,” Carter said. “Even if you can’t commit to the entire distance, you can still show your support by taking a few steps with us.”

