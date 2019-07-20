ALTON - The Illinois State Police along with other local police departments hosted its fourteenth annual Team Illinois Youth Police Camp this past week. The week-long residency camp is a highly structured program for 13- to 17-year-old males and females, emphasizing the principles of self-respect and service to others.

The camp is designed to establish inter-personal relations between the youth of the state and law enforcement in order to create a better understanding of the problems and attitudes of both groups; to mentor, encourage, and foster positive behavior in teenagers who are at risk to drugs, gangs, violence, and other societal pressures; and to change lives and attitudes because of our intense desire to see our youth succeed and prosper.

Approximately 79 teens from all over the state are were enrolled at the week-long Team Illinois Youth Police Camp which will begin with check-in day on Sunday, July 14, 2019. The Camp is conducted by the Illinois State Police, in conjunction with Local Police and Sheriff’s Departments, as well as the United States Army, FCB Banks, Heartlinks, Terminal Railroad Police, Call for Help, Boy Scouts of America, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Southern Illinois University, Chestnut Health Systems, Edwardsville Regional Medical Emergency Response Team through the St. Clair Special Emergency Services Association, and Principia College.

At the end of the camp, Illinois State Police hosted graduation for the cadets that graduated from the camp. It was held at Calvery Baptist Church on Saturday. Seventy nine cadets were enrolled in the camp and 74 made it through and graduated.

Program Coordinator Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. thanked all the participated law enforcement agencies and everyone else that was a part of making it happen.

During the graduation, Principia College Dean of Students Maya Dietz and The Honorable Milton Wharton were the guest speakers. At the end of the graduation, each cadet received a diploma.

