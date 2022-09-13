ALTON - Blake Schaper has been named a 2022 National Award Winner by the Classic Learning Test for their outstanding performance on the CLT10 assessment.

This award recognizes Schaper for scoring in the top 1% of all CLT10 test-takers in the 2021-22 academic year. He will receive a $2,500 Scholarship should he choose to matriculate to a CLT Partner College/University.

With Regional Scores in the top 5% of all CLT 10 test takers, Eliana Snyder and Jacob Schaper both received Regional Awards for the Exam. Regional Scholars landed in the top 5% of their respective region, and National Award recipients are within the top 50 high school sophomores across the United States.

The CLT10 is a college preparatory exam and PSAT® alternative designed for 9th and 10th graders and offered by the Classic Learning Test. Evaluating English, math, and critical reasoning skills, it provides a comprehensive measure of achievement and aptitude and engages students with classic texts from the most influential authors and thinkers across time. Since its inception in 2016, Classic Learning Test has sought to offer assessments steeped in more intellectually rich and rigorous content than other standardized tests.

To Find out more about the CLT or to see the listing of student awards, please click the link below.

CLT Student Awards - See This Year's National Award Recipients (cltexam.com)

