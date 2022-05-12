ALTON – It’s that time of year when all the local high school girls soccer teams are wrapping up their regular seasons and transitioning their attention to their upcoming regional games.

Here is a quick rundown of some upcoming postseason matchups.

Friday, May 13

Piasa Southwestern vs. Carlinville at Carlinville 4:30 p.m. (Regional Championship)

Alton Marquette vs. Greenville at Greenville 4 p.m. (Regional Championship)

Father McGivney Catholic vs. Althoff Catholic at Althoff 6 p.m. (Regional Championship)

Tuesday, May 17

Civic Memorial vs. Jersey at CM 6 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)

Belleville East vs. Granite City at Belleville West 5 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)

Alton vs. Collinsville at Collinsville 5 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)

Edwardsville vs. Quincy at Collinsville 7 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)

Some postseason games are already in the books. Here are some scores for some other schools in the area.

Breese Central defeats East Alton-Wood River 9-0

Father McGivney defeats Roxana 5-2

Mater Dei defeats Metro-East Lutheran 9-0

