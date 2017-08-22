ALTON - The National Council on Aging reports that Americans over the age of 60 have experienced some form of elderly abuse and very few have been reported to the authorities.

The Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council, Oasis Women’s Center, Senior Services Plus, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Alton Police Department and AARP are hosting a free conference on “Understanding Elder Abuse: Protect Our Seniors” on Friday, August 25, 2017 at Senior Services Plus School House Grill, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton, IL from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Open to the public this event is to heighten awareness about elder abuse and increase the ability to recognize and report incidents. Information on agencies, organizations, and individuals that work closely with these issues will be available to attendees. There will be speakers that will discuss various topics and will take questions at the end.

Article continues after sponsor message

The combination of the aging of a major portion of the population along with issues such as abuse and access to justice have led to the creation of an Elder Justice Initiative and new court services that will be outlined by Chief Judge David Hylla and State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons to those in attendance and the press is particularly invited to come hear about it.

Judge Barbara Crowder will then present the opening portion of the conference along with the State’s Attorney. The final hour will consist of an expert panel to speak and answer questions from attendees. Representatives from Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association, Centerstone, Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, and Ombudsman Chris Sutton from Senior Services Plus will be available.

Residents from Marian Heights Apartments (Alton, IL) and Skyline Towers (Alton, IL) will have shuttle transportation provided. Call 618-465-3298 to inquire about the shuttle service. Contact Senior Services Plus for additional information or to RSVP to this event at 618-465-3298 ext. 146. RSVP’s are encouraged but not required.

More like this: