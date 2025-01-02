ALTON - With a winter storm predicted for this weekend, local grocery stores are preparing for an influx of customers.

People are encouraged to make their grocery trips as soon as possible and remain patient with employees. Managers at Schwegel’s and Schnucks in Alton said they have ordered more staple foods like bread and milk, and they are working to support their employees through the busy shopping days leading up to the storm.

“We try to have fun with it. That way we don’t cry,” said Karen Flowers-Raymond, customer service manager at Alton’s Schnucks location. “Just be patient. We are on a holiday week, and we’re doing the best we can.”

Flowers-Raymond said that Schnucks management came together on New Year’s Eve to assess their schedule for the next few days. Though many of their employees are off for the holidays, they worked to bring in as many employees as possible.

They also noted which employees live farthest away from the store, so they can try to schedule those who live closer. This ensures their workers don’t have to drive far in the snow and ice.

Monica Schwegel, manager of Schwegel’s in Alton, said the store is preparing for more customers in the next few days. She shared that she will increase her orders for bread, milk and other “staples.”

“It’s amazing how, after a storm, you come in and you look at the bread shelf and it’s completely empty,” she said. “I would probably go sooner than later, and I would make sure that you have rock salt on hand.”

Schwegel added that their store, located at 901 Alby Street in Alton, is surrounded by hills, making it difficult to reach Schwegel’s once a storm hits. She encourages people to do their shopping early and prepare ahead of time.

Flowers-Raymond echoed Schwegel, noting that most people will wait until Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, to do “last minute” shopping before Sunday’s storm. With many employees out sick and others on vacation because of the holiday, Flowers-Raymond asks customers to be patient when shopping.

“There really is no reason to panic,” she added. “I’m sure when it’s all said and done, everybody’s got enough food in their house to last a couple of days.”

