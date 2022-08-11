Local Glass Company Receives August Small Business Award.

GODFREY - Lyons Glass Company has been selected as the August 2022 RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient.

Located at 2400 Belle Street in Alton, the business was founded by Jim Lyons in 1929. Lyons started the business as a salvage yard, but “there was so much demand for glass that he converted to a glass retail and installation business shortly thereafter,” noted current owner Perry Hill.

In 1982, Hill bought the business when Lyons retired at age 82. Hill had grown up next door to Lyons and began working for him after school at age 14.

Since its beginning and throughout its 93 years thus far, Lyons Glass Company has focused on customer satisfaction while providing quality products and services at a reasonable price. Now with six employees, it continues to do so today and into the future.

The experienced staff is trained to meet customers' auto, home, and commercial glass needs.

Lyons Glass offers automotive glass replacement and chip repair in the shop, or as a mobile service working with individuals or through their insurance agents. They also offer replacement and installation of glass, including laminate glass, for buses, antique vehicles, industrial, construction, and moving equipment.

For residential glass needs, Lyons Glass offers custom shower doors, mirrors, custom screen enclosures, thermal window replacement, window and screen replacement and repair, tempered glass, as well as tabletop glass, shelves, plexiglass, cabinetry glass, and conservation/non-glare glass for framed art and pictures.

Another regular service offered by Lyons Glass is commercial door repair and replacement as well as custom storefront enclosures, glass replacement, and board-up service.

However, due to ongoing supply chain issues in this post-pandemic era, Lyons Glass has met up with an unanticipated challenge in servicing its customers.

“We have always strived to accommodate our customers in a very timely way,” Hill’s wife and company co-owner Jeanne pointed out. “But recently, we have been challenged in having our customers wait, in our opinion, much too long for their custom products. It is a problem that is out of our control, unfortunately.”

The location itself has had updates over time, including repainting of the exterior, new garage doors installed, and other modifications as needed.

Lyons Glass Company stays involved in its customers’ communities today, as it has since it opened nearly a century ago. “We have sponsored the Bucket Brigade in the past through Pride, Incorporated,” Jeanne noted. “And most recently, we have been sponsoring sports teams with Godfrey Park and Rec. We regularly help with fundraisers at local area schools too. We try to be a good neighbor by supporting community efforts.”

“We are honored to be considered for this award,” Jeanne said, upon learning of the August Small Business of the Month recognition by the RiverBend Growth Association.

“We are especially honored to have had the opportunity to serve Alton, the Riverbend, and the entire St. Louis and Metro East area for 40 years under the current ownership and team of dedicated staff. We are also thankful for all our wonderful customers who we have had the opportunity to serve,” she added.

Lyons Glass Company is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, visit online at yonsglasscompany.com or call (618) 462-2731.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Committee members include Brenda Eardley, Adrianna Lock, Kristen Ryrie, Leslie Schobernd, Martha Schultz, Amy Smith, and Kathy Weaver.

To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

