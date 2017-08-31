ALTON - Pair the experience of sipping wine, listening to great live jazz with food from local vendors during the Alton Jazz & Wine Fest Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

Event organizers are pleased to announce the following local vendors participating in the festival:

  • Andy's Specialty Cakes & Candies
  • Chez Marilyn
  • Gentelin's on Broadway
  • Pig on a Wing
  • State Street Market
  • Solera Wines
  • PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn and Sweets

Admission to the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival, which celebrates the musical heritage of jazz great Miles Davis, is free. A VIP experience is also available. Tickets are $25 for two and $15 for one. The VIP experience includes VIP parking, access to the VIP tent, drink vouchers and reserved seating.

Enjoy the captivating sounds of regional jazz musicians Keyon Harrold, the Funky Butt Brass Band, Ptah Williams Quartet and the Dawn Weber Group during the inaugural jazz festival on the banks of the Mississippi River.

