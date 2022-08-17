ST. LOUIS - “Doubting Tom” was filmed entirely in the St. Louis area, based on U City resident Vanessa Roman’s love of dart league and Oscar Wilde. Roman regularly played competitive darts at Blueberry Hill. In the league, she found friendship and eventually love, connecting with her husband while playing darts. As she was writing the screenplay, she found herself unable to resist crafting an update of “The Importance of Being Earnest” and setting it at the beloved restaurant she grew up only blocks away from.

Releasing August 26th on Amazon, Itunes, and Google play, this romantic comedy follows the breakup of Tom and Gwen, uncovering secrets, lies, and the hijinks that ensue at Blueberry Hill.

The ensemble cast includes St. Louis area natives Amy Holland Pennell, Greg Sporleder, Julie Piekarski, and Julia Crump as well as Los Angeles talents Brandon Davis and Bryan Daniel Porter.

After a simple white lie in a bar spirals into a full-on alternate identity, "Tom" must learn to be himself before his deception ruins his love life, his friendships, and his chances at a local darts competition. While Gwen is searching for the truth, mixed identities, comic hi-jinks, and lover's games ensue in this screwball comedy set against the backdrop of a dart league.

Adler and Associates is the film distributor.

Trailer for the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6LcXJnkIqo&t=3s. For updates and more information on the film, head to Inspired Productions’ Facebook Page.

