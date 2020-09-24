ST. LOUIS REGION – A number of local drag racers will compete in the Oct. 2-4 Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals presented by Pennzoil at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The locals compete in the Carl’s 4WD & Performance ET Bracket Racing Series and the top eight racers in each of the four divisions – Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman and Motorcycle – have been invited to enter the inaugural King of the Arch competition. The race will take place on Friday, Oct. 2, the opening day of the NHRA national event.

“This is a great way to showcase our local and regional racers in front of the NHRA fans in attendance for Friday Night Dynamite. This is a tremendous opportunity to add to the growth and development of our series,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “The racers will face off in a special Chicago-style runoff to be named King of the Arch and receive a one-of-a-kind class trophy produced exclusively for this event.”

If Las Vegas oddsmakers were to set the betting line for this inaugural competition, the big money would be on the last name of Ratulowski, since three of them – patriarch John and sons Danny and Mike, all from Highland, Illinois – are in it to win it.

Among the drivers and riders scheduled to participate are 2020 Super Pro champion Kevin Prior, Tommy Barbero, Dennis Pearson, Danny Ratulowski, John Ratulowski, Mike Ratulowski, Brad Kaemmerer and Motorcycle rider Phillip Humphrey.

Tickets for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ October 2-4 Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals presented by Pennzoil are on sale online and also may be purchased at the track. The annual event attracts many of the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing, including NHRA World Champion Antron Brown, who has won WWTR’s Top Fuel Dragster finales five times over six years. Defending WWTR NHRA champions include Billy Torrence (Top Fuel Dragster), Shawn Langdon (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Karen Stoffer (Motorcycle). WWTR’s NHRA weekend of speed also will include Pro Mods, Mountain Motor Pro Stocks, Nostalgia Pro Stocks and Jet Cars.

For tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

Friday, October 2

10:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

11:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

11:45 a.m. – Midway open.

11:45 a.m. – Sportsman qualifying.

1:30 p.m. – First round of ET bracket eliminations.

1:45 p.m. – Sportsman qualifying.

4:30 p.m. – Second round of ET bracket eliminations.

4:45 p.m. – Sportsman eliminations.

6:45 p.m. – Friday Night Dynamite opening ceremonies.

7 p.m. – Competition qualifying session.

7:35 p.m. – Top Dragster qualifying session.

8 p.m. – Midwest Nostalgia Pro Stock Association exhibition.

8:10 p.m. – ET bracket final eliminations.

8:15 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock qualifying session.

8:30 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown qualifying session.

8:45 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying session.

9:15 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, October 3

8 a.m. – Parking lots open.

9 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

9:15 a.m. – Sportsman eliminations.

9:45 a.m. – Midway open.

11:55 a.m. – First round of High School Challenge eliminations.

Noon – Midwest Nostalgia Pro Stock Association exhibition.

12:30 p.m. – Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying.

1:30 p.m. – Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

2:35 p.m. – Second round of High School Challenge eliminations.

2:40 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock qualifying.

2:55 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown qualifying.

3:10 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying.

3:40 p.m. – Final round of High School Challenge eliminations.

4 p.m. – Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying.

5 p.m. – Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

6:10 p.m. – Sportsman eliminations.

7 p.m. – Track closed.

Sunday, October 4

8 a.m. – Parking lots open.

9 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

9 a.m. – Midway open.

11 a.m. – Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

Noon – Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle eliminations.

12:40 p.m. – Pro Mod eliminations.

1 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown eliminations.

1:10 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock eliminations.

1:30 p.m. – Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

2 p.m. – Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle eliminations.

2:20 p.m. – Pro Mod eliminations.

2:30 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown eliminations.

2:35 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock eliminations.

3 p.m. – Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

3:15 p.m. -- Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle eliminations.

3:25 p.m. – Pro Mod eliminations.

3:30 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown eliminations.

3:35 p.m. – Final round of Sportsman eliminations.

3:45 p.m. – Final round of Mountain Motor Pro Stock eliminations.

3:50 p.m. – Parade of champions.

4:05 p.m. – Final round of Factory Stock Showdown eliminations.

4:10 p.m. – Final round of Pro Mod eliminations.

4:15 p.m. – Final round of Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle eliminations.

4:25 p.m. – Final round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

All times are Central. Schedule subject to change.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.

