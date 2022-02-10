Local East Alton Student Make Fall Honors List At Concordia
MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University Wisconsin officials have recognized Sidney Vetter of East Alton for making the Fall Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Sidney Vetter is a Junior pursuing her Nursing-Tradit Undergrad.
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 75 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.