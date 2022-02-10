Local East Alton Student Make Fall Honors List At Concordia Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University Wisconsin officials have recognized Sidney Vetter of East Alton for making the Fall Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA. Sidney Vetter is a Junior pursuing her Nursing-Tradit Undergrad. Article continues after sponsor message Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 75 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending