ALTON - The Alton and Greater Godfrey Democrats will host their 45th annual banquet.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, community members are invited to the Alton VFW for the event. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the banquet starts at 6 p.m. Attendees can enjoy food, a 50/50 raffle, a wine pull raffle, and networking.

“It’s about awakening and reconnecting the Democratic Party, bridging the gap between the old and the young, empowering each other, collaborating, mentorship, community service, and just getting back to the roots of why the Dems are here for the people,” explained Carolyn Caruthers.

Tickets to the banquet cost $55 and you can purchase tickets online. Caruthers noted that the banquet’s theme is “Awakening and Reconnecting the Democratic Party.”

Caruthers said they hope to attract younger people who want to be involved in local politics. She said the region’s voting count has been lower in recent years, and the banquet’s organizers hope to engage young people and encourage them to vote.

She urges people who are already involved in the Democratic Party to come out as well as folks who are new to politics or want to learn more.

“It’s not only just what we want to see for the party, but what the community wants from the party,” she said. “The Democratic Party is for the people. So it’s about what the people want, how we can best serve the community, serve the people, the voters. Their voice matters. The everyday working class people, that’s what we’re here for.”

Caruthers suggests purchasing your tickets online and contacting the Alton and Greater Godfrey Democrats with any questions. You can check out the official Facebook event page for more information about the banquet.

“You want to meet your candidates in your area? You want to be around like-minded individuals? You want to be in the room to listen to change, to be the change, to be a part of the change?” she said. “This banquet is the place to be.”

