WOOD RIVER - Area credit unions, a part of the George G. Burnett Chapter of credit unions, have recently been raising money to purchase bikes for needy children. 1stMidAmerica Credit, Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, and Midwest Members Credit Union worked together and were able to raise a total over $1,800 through branch fundraisers to purchase bikes.

A total of 30 bikes were purchased and assembled by credit union employees. These bikes will benefit area associated with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.

This is the second year the chapter has been able to do this community project and hope to keep it going for many years to come.

The members of the Burnett Chapter would like to thank their members and staff for all the efforts in this cause.

