EDWARDSVILLE - St. Mary’s Parish in Edwardsville, teamed up with local non-profit “Equipping the Called” to bring essentials to foster families in need during this difficult time. When Colleen Cadigan, a representative for “Equipping the Called” put out a notice that foster families had an immediate need for children’s underwear and socks, St. Mary’s answered the call, the church community joined together and acted quickly.

Pastoral Associate, Gloria Couvion explains, “During these times of limited movement, we were happy to jump on board with a project that would engage St. Mary’s and provide an opportunity for our parish to help those in need. The initiative was suggested by a parishioner and seemed like a good way to provide a targeted goal that was easy to fulfill with limited exposure.”

St. Mary’s Catholic Church collected underwear, socks, and cash donations the entire month of November. The parishioners came together and were very generous. The parish filled many boxes to the brim with clothing. The clothing will be provided to foster children in need.

Article continues after sponsor message

When parishioner Sarah Ray heard the call, she knew St. Mary’s could help. Sarah Ray explains, “Due to Covid 19, we have to get creative with our community outreach activities. Our community still needs our help. Even a pandemic will not stand in the way of us supporting one another. The pandemic has changed how we can contribute, but it has not stopped it, we know the need is still there and we are called to answer that need. I am so thankful to belong to St Mary's, where we have a never-ending abundance of generous hearts. People seemed truly excited to be able to put their faith in action in such a small, and yet impactful, way."

Parishioners and St. Mary’s school families were able to drop off their donations in a box outside the church to ensure limited exposure. The items were then sorted and boxed up by our volunteers who were provided the proper PPE to ensure that we were being safe.

St. Mary’s Parish: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, established on January 22, 1842, was the first Catholic parish of Edwardsville, Illinois. In 2017, it celebrated its 175th anniversary, commemorating its contribution to the city and surrounding area. St. Mary’s also provided the first Catholic school in Edwardsville. In 1966, the current St. Mary’s School opened its doors. Since then, it has grown in size and reputation.

Two additions later, the school remains a faith-filled place of learning that serves preschool through grade eight. In the past 175 years, the parish and school have grown dramatically, but the commitment to the spiritual needs of the people has remained consistent throughout. Equipping the Called: Founded in 2014 by Chris and Julie Tracy, Equipping the Called Foster closet, a ministry in Troy, Illinois, began a work to care for children in their times of need.

Chris and Julie Tracy became aware of the great need of support by foster and adoptive families when they became parents of three adopted children in 2011, 2012, and 2015. It is the mission, duty and purpose of Equipping the Called to provide aid, comfort and relief to children in crisis, which includes, but is not limited to; drug endangered children and those placed into foster care. It is our goal to provide the most basic of necessities; such as clothing, toiletries and other personal care items to children who have become displaced or dislodged from their home.

More like this: